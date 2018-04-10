News

Josh Jackson beats NRL ban for high tackle

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Canterbury captain Josh Jackson is free to face North Queensland on Saturday night after successfully having a dangerous contact charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

Jackson risked a two-week ban by taking the case to the judiciary on Tuesday night after he was hit with a grade-two charge for his high hit on Canberra playmaker Aidan Sezer.

Sezer was taken from the field following the hit late in Canberra's 26-10 defeat of Canterbury. Jackson claimed the knock looked "worse on film than it actually was".

However he convinced the NRL judiciary that the incident was only worthy of a fine, leaving him free to take on the Cowboys on Saturday night and the Sydney Roosters the following week.

Jackson is free to play. Image: Getty

The news comes as a massive relief to the Bulldogs, who are struggling with just one win from their opening five games to start the season.

They also have a horror run ahead of them, with trips to Penrith and Brisbane following the Cowboys and Roosters clashes.

Meanwhile Gold Coast skipper Ryan James accepted his one-game suspension for dangerous high contact on Manly's Lachlan Croker on Tuesday.

It means he will miss Sunday's clash with Penrith, after he opted against risking a two-week ban at the NRL judiciary.

Croker was taken from the field for a concussion test following the hit, but later returned to the field after passing the assessment.

