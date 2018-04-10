News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton will plead not guilty to charges including actual bodily harm.
Raiders player Wighton to fight charges
Brodie Croft has been axed as Melbourne halfback for Friday night's clash with Newcastle.
Storm swing the axe, drop under-fire Croft

Josh Jackson beats NRL ban for high tackle

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Canterbury captain Josh Jackson is free to face North Queensland on Saturday night after successfully having a dangerous contact charge downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

Cowboys are a Championship team - Morris
0:33

Cowboys are a Championship team - Morris
We gotta stay positive - Norman
0:46

We gotta stay positive - Norman
Morris confident Bulldogs can turn things around
0:47

Morris confident Bulldogs can turn things around
Errors costing the dogs - Morris
0:44

Errors costing the dogs - Morris
It's never too late - Williams
0:33

It's never too late - Williams
Sims sick of Broncos bagging
0:48

Sims sick of Broncos bagging
Sims awkward admiration for Bennett
1:00

Sims awkward admiration for Bennett
Cowboys will be fired up - Elliott
0:42

Cowboys will be fired up - Elliott
Mitchell cares more about wins than possessions
0:27

Mitchell cares more about wins than possessions
Verhaeren - Bronte deserved the gold
0:30

Verhaeren - Bronte deserved the gold
Australia can't under estimate Vietnam - Gielnik
0:41

Australia can't under estimate Vietnam - Gielnik
Matildas building depth - Kennedy
0:45

Matildas building depth - Kennedy
 

Jackson risked a two-week ban by taking the case to the judiciary on Tuesday night after he was hit with a grade-two charge for his high hit on Canberra playmaker Aidan Sezer.

Sezer was taken from the field following the hit late in Canberra's 26-10 defeat of Canterbury. Jackson claimed the knock looked "worse on film than it actually was".

However he convinced the NRL judiciary that the incident was only worthy of a fine, leaving him free to take on the Cowboys on Saturday night and the Sydney Roosters the following week.

Jackson is free to play. Image: Getty

The news comes as a massive relief to the Bulldogs, who are struggling with just one win from their opening five games to start the season.

They also have a horror run ahead of them, with trips to Penrith and Brisbane following the Cowboys and Roosters clashes.

Meanwhile Gold Coast skipper Ryan James accepted his one-game suspension for dangerous high contact on Manly's Lachlan Croker on Tuesday.

It means he will miss Sunday's clash with Penrith, after he opted against risking a two-week ban at the NRL judiciary.

Croker was taken from the field for a concussion test following the hit, but later returned to the field after passing the assessment.

Back To Top