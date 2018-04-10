Brown sorry for verbal attack on Bennett

Nathan Brown has declared his interest in his beef with Wayne Bennett "dead and buried" after apologising for a spiteful retaliation against the Brisbane coach.

Brown's infamous "big head, little head" sledge over the weekend sent the NRL into a spin, but the Newcastle coach was keen to move on from the issue at Knights training on Tuesday.

Brown has since called Bennett to apologise for the comment, interpreted as a reference to the breakdown of Bennett's marriage to his former wife Trish and his relationship with partner Dale Cage, who he met while she was a staffer at the Knights.

Bennett was reportedly left fuming over the comment, but Brown attempted to pour cold water over the matter when quizzed by reporters ahead of Friday's clash with Melbourne.

"I've got no interest in talking about that these days," Brown said.

"I've already done enough work for you guys. I've given you plenty of stuff to write about.

"We've moved on to the Melbourne Storm. That's dead and buried for me. I've got no interest in talking about it ever again.

"If I'm not worried about the Storm then I'm not doing my job properly."

Brown's comments come after he confirmed on Monday night he had since spoken to both Bennett and his son-in-law Ben Ikin over the matter.

The two coaches have a long past, which dates back to the end of 2008 when Brown was axed by St George-Illawarra in favour of Bennett.

The veteran mentor took the reigns in 2009, and won a premiership the following year.

Bennett also went to lengths to defend Brown last year after Brisbane beat Newcastle, but things turned sour last Friday when Bennett claimed his counterpart had "unbuilt the Knights".

It then prompted Brown's retort, where he targeted his rival for thinking "with his big head rather than his little head" during his time as coach of the club between 2012 and 2014.

"The people who get affected the most I suppose are our families or people who are close to us," Brown told the Nine Network on Monday night.

"At the end of the day, I've spoken to Benny Ikin, I've spoken to Wayne. I've explained to both that my beef is with Wayne and not their loved ones.

"If I've offended anyone, I apologise."

Meanwhile, Ikin also confirmed earlier this week that Brown's apology early Sunday morning was welcome, but "not required".