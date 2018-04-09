Knights winger throws support behind Brown

Newcastle flyer Nathan Ross has leapt to the defence of Nathan Brown following his coach's barb at Wayne Bennett, saying too many people have chopped down the Knights for too long.

A war of words erupted when Brown directed a biting personal sledge at his predecessor following the Knights' 15-10 NRL win over the Broncos on Saturday night.

Ross, who was told by Bennett during his three-year tenure at the Knights that he wasn't cut out for first-grade, praised Brown for standing by his convictions.

"I think it's good that Nathan Brown stood up for himself," Ross said.

"People talk about our club, people talk about our team, people have talked about our town for too long now.

"Nathan has never said anything bad about any other coach, any other player and if Wayne wanted to say something to him, then he's come out and said what we felt.

"It's good he's come out and backed up our team, he's got my support."

Bennett has been widely criticised for the state he left the club after he abruptly quit the Knights in 2014 with the side picking up three consecutive wooden spoons in the following years.

Bennett lit the fuse when on match-eve he said Brown had "unbuilt" the Knights and accused him of mismanaging their roster.

Brown returned serve during his post-match press conference, saying of Bennett: "If he thought with his big head rather than his little head, I wouldn't have had to rebuild the joint".

It was widely interpreted as a reference to the breakdown of Bennett's 42-year marriage to former wife Trish and his relationship with current partner Dale Cage, who he met while she was on staff at the Knights.

Ross denied Brown's comments were out of line and said he had been misinterpreted.

"I think people have misinterpreted what his reference was," Ross said.

"Alex McKinnon got it right - he was talking about Wayne's ego.

"So his football brain in comparison to his everyday type of brain."

Asked if he took satisfaction in Brown's comments considering Bennett told him he would never make it, Ross denied there was ill feeling.

"I don't think it matters who it was," Ross said.

"Nathan's done tremendous things since coming here and helping build the club to where we're going to go.

"I think it's great he's showed he's willing to stand up and defend our team, defend our town."