Jackson rolls dice at judiciary after Sezer hit

Josh Jackson beats NRL ban for high tackle
Steve Zemek
AAP /

Canterbury skipper Josh Jackson risks being rubbed out for two weeks after electing to contest a dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty after being cited for a high shot on Canberra playmaker Aidan Sezer in last week's 26-10 loss to the Raiders.

The NSW back-rower could have accepted a one-week ban with an early guilty plea but is rolling the dice and could miss the next fortnight.

A guilty verdict would see him miss Canterbury's clashes with North Queensland and the Sydney Roosters.

Jackson is contesting the charge in the belief that it wasn't worthy of a grade two dangerous contact head/knock charge.

Asked about his chances of being cleared to face the Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday, Jackson said: "I'm not too sure. I'm pretty hopeful.

"I definitely hit him high but I didn't think it would be a grade two so we are going to go there and see how we go.

"I thought it looked worse on film than it actually was.

"I thought I hit him on the shoulder and it slipped up, so hopefully I won't miss any games over it."

Meanwhile, Gold Coast captain Ryan James is facing suspension after being charged with dangerous high contact on Manly's Lachlan Croker.

Prop James was penalised for the incident in the 42nd minute of the Titans' 32-20 win on Sunday after collecting Croker, who left the field for a head injury assessment.

James can accept a one-match ban with an early guilty plea but will miss two weeks if he unsuccessfully fights the charge.

Newcastle back-rower Mitch Barnett will miss Friday's showdown with Melbourne after pleading guilty to a dangerous throw on Tevita Pangai Jnr.

