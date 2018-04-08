Warriors showing their potential: Thurston

The Warriors' big turnaround in the NRL hasn't surprised North Queensland star Johnathan Thurston.
The Kangaroos and Queensland great saw the Warriors' resurgence up close when the Cowboys fell to a 22-12 defeat at Mt Smart Stadium.
Few would have tipped the Warriors, who have missed out on the finals since 2011, to be on a 5-0 run to start the season.
But Thurston says they're a side with "talent across the park".
"They are probably finally playing to their potential," he said.
What was different about 2018, Thurston said, was their defensive resilience - which was on show as they held out against repeated forays by the Cowboys on Saturday night.
"They're defending well," he said.
"They've always been a side that attack but their defence is what's winning them games."
The champion halfback could see the influence of fitness guru Alex Corvo, who joined the Warriors in the off-season and whom Thurston knows from representative duty.
"They look a lot fitter, they look a lot stronger," he said.
"Issac Luke is probably looking the best he has in a few years. They're finally starting to put it together."
As for the Cowboys, who have fallen to four defeats in a row, Thurston said morale remained "pretty good".
He thought their attack was more fluent than in the 33-14 defeat to Penrith the previous week, but conceding "early and soft tries" continued to be a problem.
"The boys are continuing to work extremely hard but nothing comes easy in this competition," he said.
"You need to fight for everything."