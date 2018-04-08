News

Panthers keep Eels winless in NRL
Warriors showing their potential: Thurston

NZ Newswire /

The Warriors' big turnaround in the NRL hasn't surprised North Queensland star Johnathan Thurston.

The Kangaroos and Queensland great saw the Warriors' resurgence up close when the Cowboys fell to a 22-12 defeat at Mt Smart Stadium.

Few would have tipped the Warriors, who have missed out on the finals since 2011, to be on a 5-0 run to start the season.

But Thurston says they're a side with "talent across the park".

"They are probably finally playing to their potential," he said.

What was different about 2018, Thurston said, was their defensive resilience - which was on show as they held out against repeated forays by the Cowboys on Saturday night.

"They're defending well," he said.

"They've always been a side that attack but their defence is what's winning them games."

The champion halfback could see the influence of fitness guru Alex Corvo, who joined the Warriors in the off-season and whom Thurston knows from representative duty.

"They look a lot fitter, they look a lot stronger," he said.

"Issac Luke is probably looking the best he has in a few years. They're finally starting to put it together."

As for the Cowboys, who have fallen to four defeats in a row, Thurston said morale remained "pretty good".

He thought their attack was more fluent than in the 33-14 defeat to Penrith the previous week, but conceding "early and soft tries" continued to be a problem.

"The boys are continuing to work extremely hard but nothing comes easy in this competition," he said.

"You need to fight for everything."

