Marshall shows he's still a match winner

Having spent the past four seasons away from his beloved Wests Tigers, Benji Marshall, is busy showing the club's long suffering fans what they have been missing.

Marshall has been at the heart of the Tigers' 4-1 start to the NRL season, and Saturday's match against the Melbourne Storm in Auckland was no different.

With the score deadlocked at 10-10, the 33-year-old playmaker coolly slotted the late field goal to ice a one-point win.

But rather than celebrating after the match, the veteran was still looking for ways to improve, pointing to his missed try when he failed to gather a pass near the line and was run down.

"I juggled it a little bit, I would have loved to score," he said.

"But I didn't think I played that well to be honest.

"A couple things were good, but there were a few things I wasn't happy with."

Marshall's return this year, after earlier playing 11 seasons with the Tigers, has given the club's fans hope that a return to the finals might be on the cards.

He's also formed a deadly halves partnership with Luke Brooks, and Marshall was keen to deflect praise to his younger charge.

"I thought he was a big reason why we got over the line," he said.

"When I was a little bit off, he really took over and played the role I was playing the last couple of weeks."

Yet Josh Reynolds' return from a hamstring injury next week could upset the fledgling partnership and confine Marshall to the bench.

Coach Ivan Cleary remained tight-lipped on what he would do with his halves, saying he "had a few ideas kicking around" but would wait to see how the players pulled up before deciding.

For Marshall and many of his teammates, the win brings added joy to an already happy stay in New Zealand.

"I think we've got 65 or 70 per cent of our team are from New Zealand, so it was sort of like a home game for us,"' he said.

"The boys have been busy catching up with family the last couple of days."