London (AFP) - Harry Kane was back in the Tottenham starting team on Saturday for the first time since injuring his ankle a month ago.

Kane back in Tottenham starting line-up

Kane, who came on as a substitute late in Tottenham's 3-1 victory at Chelsea last week, has scored eight goals in his past four games against struggling Stoke.

Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Serge Aurier were also brought into the Spurs team.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on Friday urged his side to keep their focus against relegation-threatened Stoke as they seek to nail down a Champions League place.

The club's first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990 left fourth-placed Spurs eight points clear of Antonio Conte's side.