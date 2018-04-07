Warriors beat Cowboys for five in a row

The Warriors have continued their stunning opening to the NRL season, quelling a North Queensland fightback to win 22-12 in Auckland.

Down 18-0 late in the first half, the Cowboys clawed their way back to within eight points midway through the second spell before falling to their fourth defeat in a row.

"It was a real tough contest out there," Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said.

"We came up against a very committed footy team and I think they had something like 95 per cent completion with about 10 or 15 minutes to go.

"It took us a lot to get over the tryline, particularly in that second half."

The Warriors are 5-0 in the club's best start to a campaign, staying with St George Illawarra as the competition's only unbeaten teams.

Unfancied by many pundits at the beginning of 2018, they are firming as favourites to make their first finals appearance since 2011.

They again demonstrated their new-found defensive resilience on Saturday night against last year's grand finalists.

They also had plenty of hard-running from their outside backs, with David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata and Ken Maumalo all racking up more than 120 metres, Maumalo leading the way with 159m.

Fusitu'a grabbed two tries to take his season tally to seven.

Halfback Shaun Johnson, who landed all five shots at goal, showed little effects of the groin injury that sidelined him from last weekend's win over the Sydney Roosters.

Cowboys coach Paul Green believed his side were improving, although he conceded they were lacking a bit of confidence.

"We need to work a little bit harder but, again, there was an improvement there," he said.

"I thought throughout most of the second half, we were the better side."

But he said the Cowboys were undone by "a couple of soft tries early on".

"Just the pressure we are putting on ourselves by conceding tries early is probably the worst part of it at the moment," he said.

In front of 25,600 fans, the Warriors scored after just five minutes through Maumalo's leaping touchdown, before Fusitu'a followed up with a double on the other flank.

Fusitu'a's first came from a superb Johnson pass, before some slick passing set up his second.

North Queensland finally scored close to halftime, with winger Kyle Feldt producing an acrobatic put-down.

The Cowboys continued to ask questions through the second half, and fullback Ben Hampton eventually found the tryline in the 60th minute.

Star half Johnathan Thurston, who had helped set up the try, landed his second sideline conversion to close the gap to eight.

However, Johnson had the final say, kicking a late penalty goal.