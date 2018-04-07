Unbelievable blunder helps Tigers shock Storm again

News

Warriors beat Cowboys for five in a row
Tariq Sims hopes his impressive early-season form can win him a State of Origin call.
A Benji Marshall field goal with less than six minutes to go carried the Tigers to an 11-10 win over Melbourne and put the dampener on Craig Bellamy's 400th NRL match as coach.

The result in Auckland on Saturday took the Tigers to their fourth win in five games.

They scored two tries to one in completing the double over the Storm, whom they beat 10-8 in round two.

What's going on with the Storm? Image: Getty

Melbourne almost snatched victory in the remaining minutes, second-rower Ryan Hoffman going over but being called back for a forward pass.

It was the first time the Storm have lost back-to-back games since 2015 and they were made to pay for a high error rate as they fell to their third defeat of the year.

Both sides had early chances, before Melbourne half Brodie Croft open the scoring with a penalty midway through the opening half.

Winger Malakai Watene-Zelezniak and centre Esan Marsters came close for the Tigers, but both were stopped by try-saving tackles, the second from winger Joshua Addo-Carr.

Addo-Carr had a shocker here. Image: Fox Sports

But Addo-Carr then produced a shocking blooper, trying to stop a kick going out with a back-flip pass, only to see it go to Marsters, whose offload created a try for interchange backrower Josh Aloaia.

Down 2-4 and with time running out before halftime, Melbourne made the Tigers pay for a mistake of their own.

From the ensuing scrum, five-eighth Cameron Munster's kick was pounced on by fullback Bill Slater, who scored with Croft adding the extras.

The Storm dominated after halftime but couldn't breach a tight Tigers defence before another error produced points.

After Croft had landed his second penalty for a 10-4 lead, he and winger Suliasi Vunivalu muffed the kick-off reception.

From the line dropout, a Luke Brooks short ball sent second-rower Chris Lawrence over, and Tuimoala Lolohea's conversion tied up the contest with 18 minutes to go.

