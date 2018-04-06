Tigers sack Milne for NRL drugs offence

The NRL career of Taane Milne is hanging by a thread after his sacking by the Wests Tigers after a second illicit drugs strike.

Milne played 18 games for St George Illawarra over 2016-17 and six Tests for Fiji, including a promising performance at last year's World Cup.

The 22-year-old faces a fight to rebuild his career after being sacked by the Tigers without playing a first-grade game for the joint venture.

"Milne has had a second contravention under the NRL's illicit drugs policy, the first contravention occurring at another club and this second infringement occurring at Wests Tigers," the club said.

"After due process and full consideration and, in collaboration with the NRL's illicit drug policy guidelines, the club has made the decision to terminate Milne's playing contract.

"His behaviour contradicts the values, behaviours and culture being created at the club.

"Wests Tigers have committed to providing Milne with support and counselling during this challenging time."

Milne came through the Sydney Roosters' under-20s system before being sacked for what were described as minor off-field indiscretions. He took up a two-year contract with the Dragons.

A Junior Kiwis representative, big things were expected from him this year after a strong showing at the World Cup, however he might have played his last NRL game.