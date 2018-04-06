Bellamy 'thinking about' stepping down as Storm coach

Milestone man Craig Bellamy has revealed 2018 might be his last as a full-time NRL coach.

Bellamy will become just the seventh mentor to coach 400 premiership matches when Melbourne take on the Wests Tigers on Saturday in Auckland.

But, apart from placing the champagne well and truly on ice as he attempts to plot the Storm's path back to the winner's circle, the four-time grand final-winning coach says he isn't ruling out stepping back in 2019.

"I have been thinking about it a bit obviously," Bellamy said on Friday.

"The next week or two, I'm going to have to make that decision.

"But certainly even if I don't go on as a head coach, I'd like to be involved in some way somehow - even a part-time or whatever mentoring role perhaps.

"I'm not quite sure what the ideal thing would be ... I have got to just decide whether I go on as a head coach or not and then we can go from there."

Bellamy's bombshell revelation threatens to overshadow Saturday's match at Mt Smart Stadium, with Storm management no doubt eager to retain their modern-day super-coach and other clubs sure to be monitoring the 58-year-old's next move with interest.

Typically, though, Bellamy wants the spotlight on the Storm - not him or his latest accomplishment.

"It is not about me or how many games I have coached or haven't coached," he said.

"It is about what happens on the field - not what happens up in the coaches' box."

The two-time premiership-winning coach has good reason not to get distracted by hype around his rare feat.

Last week's 14-4 loss to Cronulla has left his Storm side facing back-to-back defeats for the first time in three years.

And ambushed at AAMI Park in round two by Ivan Cleary's 2018 surprise packets, the Storm are also intent on avoiding an unwanted place in the history books as the first Melbourne outfit to lose successive matches against the Tigers.

"Our motivation is improving a lot from last week," said Storm captain Cameron Smith.

"That should be our motivation, but we are all aware of the milestone that Craig has tomorrow in 400 NRL matches.

"It is a pretty impressive achievement for a coach."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* With 271 wins already under his belt, Bellamy is the most-successful coach in the elite 400-club regardless of the Storm's result on Saturday

* Having upset Melbourne 10-8 in round two, the Tigers are chasing back-to-back wins over the Storm for the first time in their almost 20-season existence

* The Storm are a perfect 13 from 13 after leading the Tigers at halftime