Bulldogs performance my best: Sezer

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has lauded five-eighth Aiden Sezer's performance against Canterbury on Thursday night, declaring it his greatest in a Raiders jersey.

Sezer has faced criticism over his form during his three seasons in the nation's capital after his high-profile move from the Gold Coast at the end of 2015.

But he set the Raiders alight against the Bulldogs, playing a key role in three of their four tries to help them avoid their worst start to an NRL season since 1982.

Sezer agreed with his coach about the quality of his own performance, especially given his halves partner Sam Williams was carted off on a stretcher with a medial knee injury with 25 minutes to go

"Considering the situation we were in, it was," Sezer said after the game.

"Somebody had to step up and if I didn't we'd be standing here 0-5 and I wasn't going to let that happen if I had any control over it."

Sezer was one of many players in the firing line for Canberra's poor start to the season, which came to a head after Stuart's scathing public assessment of the playing group following their round four loss to Manly.

Stuart labelled the players as "soft" and said they "embarrassed" the jersey in the post-match press conference.

The blistering spray delivered the desired outcome, with Sezer saying the team was sparked into action by it.

"We said after last week against Manly that performance wasn't up to par and the boys responded really well to Ricky's comments last week," Sezer said.

Sezer failed to see out the game on the field after being hit high by Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson with only minutes remaining.

Jackson is facing at least a one-match suspension for the incident, but Sezer was quick to play down the incident.

"He got me a little bit, but I came to pretty quickly and there wasn't much in it," Sezer said.