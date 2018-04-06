News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bellamy 'thinking about' stepping down as Storm coach
Bellamy 'thinking about' stepping down as Storm coach
Jackson hit compounds Bulldogs' tough night
Looming Jackson ban adds to Bulldogs' woes

Bennett produces stunning defence of under-fire Thaiday

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett has come out swinging in support of under-fire veteran Sam Thaiday, guaranteeing he won't be dropped this NRL season.

Marshall kicks Tigers to historic victory
1:30

Marshall kicks Tigers to historic victory
Dragons survive late scare to remain undefeated
1:30

Dragons survive late scare to remain undefeated
Roosters cruise to victory over Sharks
1:30

Roosters cruise to victory over Sharks
Who's hot in the NRL?
0:33

Who's hot in the NRL?
5 Things: Warriors v Cowboys
0:51

5 Things: Warriors v Cowboys
Bellamy hopes for penalty relief
0:41

Bellamy wants end to penalty crackdown
Folau sparks more controversy with homophobic comments
0:33

Folau sparks more controversy with homophobic comments
0404_1600_nat_burgess
0:34

Sam Burgess guilty of dangerous contact
Parahi vows to make Stannard proud
0:58

Parahi vows to make Stannard proud
0404_0500_nat_NRL
0:28

Rabbitohs lose Burgess judiciary case
0403_1800_BRI-Parra
1:15

Eels in deep trouble after winless start to season
0403_1800_SYD-Fittler
1:36

Fittler 'taking a fan's approach' in Origin team selection
 

Thaiday is in the final year of his Broncos contract and has been criticised for his early-season form with some suggesting he should walk away from the game immediately.

However, Bennett said he would not send the 16-season veteran back to the Queensland Cup and he would remain in his top 17.

"Sam is a bit like Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima; nothing's going to change this season for Sam," Bennett said.

"He'll be in the NRL squad week after week regardless of how we're playing."

Bennett admitted he had made a selection blunder when he started Thaiday at hooker during their round one thumping at the hands of St George Illawarra.

Sam Thaiday. Pic: Getty

Thaiday, 32, was last year axed by both Queensland and Australia as his career begins to wind down.

On the eve of last year's finals the former Broncos skipper revealed that 2018 would be his last but went back on that earlier this year when he said he could yet seek another season.

"He's been a wonderful servant for his club," Bennett said.

"We didn't give him another year so he could play in the state comp with Norths or anyone.

"It's just not going to happen and Sam's got a lot to offer this team, he just got himself a little bit lost the other night."

Former Broncos and Queensland winger Chris Walker this week told the Queensland Rugby League website that Thaiday should consider retiring immediately.

Bennett bristled at the suggestion.

"Chris should have retired a long time before he did so he's speaking from experience," Bennett said.


Back To Top