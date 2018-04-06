Looming Jackson ban adds to Bulldogs' woes

A horror night for Canterbury has just got worse with captain Josh Jackson facing a suspension after the 26-10 NRL loss to Canberra.

The NSW back-rower will miss one match if he submits an early guilty plea after being charged with dangerous contact by the match review panel for a high hit on Raiders half Aidan Sezer.

Struggling after a 1-4 start to the season, the last thing the Bulldogs need is to be missing their skipper for the trip to North Queensland to play the Cowboys in round six.

However, Jackson risks a two-match ban if he contests the charge.

Jackson's hit on Sezer came with less than three minutes left in the match.

Sezer was taken off the ground following the incident and didn't play out the final stages of the match.

The incident and loss rubbed salt in the wound for coach Dean Pay, who was returning to Canberra for the first time since leaving his job there as an assistant to take up the main role at the Bulldogs.

But Pay wasn't "interested" in talking about the Raiders, instead focusing his attention on his under-achieving team.

He conceded his side needed to lift after dominating possession but still losing comfortably.

"We're doing a lot of good things, but we're just killing ourselves with errors and penalties," Pay said in a brief post-match press conference.

"There's some boys really busting their arse each and every week, but we're not getting the reward for what we're doing as we're just turning the ball over far too much."