Warriors staying calm despite NRL start

The high-flying Warriors have their feet firmly on the ground despite the club's best start to an NRL season.

Many pundits' pre-season pick to continue a finals drought dating back to 2011, the Warriors are 4-0 ahead of their clash against North Queensland in Auckland.

But the prospect of extending that streak on Saturday night has been brushed from hooker Issac Luke's mind.

"I'm not thinking about five wins," he said.

"I'm just thinking about going through our structures and process again, and giving us the best possible chance to be in the game."

He cited a key factor over the past month as being the Warriors' ability "to bring ourselves back to neutral" after the high of a win.

Luke has been one of the stand-outs in the club's turnaround from their nine-match losing run at the end of last season to now sitting second in the competition.

By his own admission earlier this year, he had failed to deliver in his first two seasons with the club after his move from South Sydney.

But he has shown a sharpness in his game from the round-one win over the Rabbitohs in Perth.

His trademark snipes from dummy-half are again a feature, although he put that down to his teammates "getting a lot more quick play-the-balls".

Against the Cowboys, the Warriors will welcome back two of their big names - halfback Shaun Johnson and backrower Simon Mannering.

Johnson has got over a groin strain that meant he missed last weekend's 30-6 upset of the Sydney Roosters.

Mannering, who has a club record 280 NRL appearances, has been included on the bench after being sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in a trial.

While the Warriors are in a happy spot, North Queensland will be desperate to turn their fortunes around, three successive losses seeing them languishing at 13th on the table.

With Kangaroos prop Jordan McLean out for three months with a foot injury, veteran Scott Bolton is promoted to the starting 13 and Corey Jensen added to the interchange.

Despite the Cowboys' predicament, Warriors enforcer Adam Blair is bracing for a battle up front.

"They're going to turn up here and try to turn their season around," the lock said.

"A lot of people have put them as one of the best teams in the competition, so we have to be ready for a tough game physically and mentally."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Cowboys are on a four-match winning streak against the Warriors, a run that includes a 50-16 belting at Mt Smart Stadium in 2015.

* The Warriors lead the NRL in offloads (17.8 per game), and are equal third in tries scored (4.3 per game) and line breaks (5.3 per game).

* With high penalty counts a hot topic, the Cowboys have conceded the fewest penalties per game at 7.3.

(Source: Fox Sports Stats)