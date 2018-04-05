Moses not sorry for vicious teammate spray

News

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Mitchell Moses claims he has no need to apologise to Parramatta teammate Kenny Edwards after delivering an expletive-ridden spray during their NRL loss to the Wests Tigers.

The broadcast microphone picked up Moses admonishing his back-rower as he was slow to his feet during the winless Eels' 30-20 defeat at the hands of the Tigers on Monday.

"Get up. *F*** me. F***," Moses was heard exclaiming at Edwards as he stood at first-receiver.

Some interpreted it as cracks appearing in the Eels playing group.

But the Parramatta halfback said the incident was his passion coming to the fore and there were no hard feelings.

"I think it was just a bit of passion," Moses said.

"We need a win, that's the thing. That was all it was; I'm really passionate, I hate losing.

"I don't think anyone likes losing and the passion came out in me there.

"The boys don't take it personally or anything like that.

"I'm a halfback, I need to demand quick play-the-balls and things like that."

The Eels are staring down the barrel of an 0-5 start should they lose to Penrith in a battle of the west on Sunday.

Parramatta have not been winless through their first five games since 1991.

Another loss will force them to swim against the tide of history with only four of 46 teams recovering from an 0-5 start to make the finals.

Asked about how he responded to the people who were already drawing a line through their finals chances, Moses said: "You can't say much.

"We can only control what we're doing here at the moment.

"(It motivates the side) when people are writing you off, it makes you want to prove them wrong."

