Souths move on from Burgess NRL suspension

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold has slammed the door shut on the Sam Burgess suspension saga as the Rabbitohs fix their focus on ending St George Illawarra's unbeaten start to the NRL season.

South Sydney will have to make do without Sam Burgess for two NRL games.

Burgess was somewhat controversially rubbed out for two games at the judiciary on Tuesday night for dangerous contact to Josh Morris's head or neck in Souths' Good Friday win over Canterbury.

Burgess's errant elbow appeared not dissimilar to other incidents that went unsanctioned over the weekend, with the English Test star deleting his social media post of North Queensland powerhouse Jason Taumalolo making contact with Isaah Yeo, leaving the Penrith defender concussed.

The league earlier this week explained how Wests Tigers hardman Russell Packer's elbow contact on Kaysa Pritchard, which ended the Parramatta hooker's game on Monday, escaped attention from the NRL match review committee.

Had Burgess not had two prior offences he could have avoided a ban with an early guilty please.

Instead, he'll miss Souths' showdown with the table-topping Dragons and next week's grudge match against the Sydney Roosters.

"I wouldn't change anything we did in and around Sam's challenge but I'm not going to make any further comment on it," Seibold said on the eve of Friday night's clash with the Dragons at Jubilee Oval.

"Like I said after the judiciary on Tuesday night, we've got a game to play against the Dragons so we've dumped it."

Seibold nevertheless conceded being without their forward enforcer was a major blow.

"Of course. Sam's one of our leading players. He's one of the best forwards in the game," he said.

"But, again, I want to focus on who we have got and we've got an opportunity for George and Tom (Burgess) to start in the front row together and it's really exciting for both of them.

"They've been in good form in the early rounds.

"It's an opportuntity for Jason Clark to play his 149th game, so he's been a good servant for the club.

"So it's disappointing for Sam but, you know what, it's a great opportunity for Clarkey coming onto the bench."