Champions League - who's saying what

Paris (AFP) - Who's saying what after Wednesday's night of Champions League action which saw Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-0 and Barcelona see off Roma 4-1 in their quarter-final, first leg ties:

"The first half was brilliant. It was how football should look. We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well. The result is not what we expected but we needed to play more football in the second half."

-- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp whose team scored all three goals in the first 30 minutes at Anfield

"I don't have too many regrets or complaints. They had two attacks and scored two goals. That was tough but for the rest of the game we were so, so good. We had to score a goal but they defended more."

-- City coach Pep Guardiola looks for the positives

"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible."

-- Liverpool pledge to seek out the fans who threw bottles and cans at the Man City team bus outside Anfield before the game

"We didn't expect that after what happened last season in Dortmund. I didn't expect that. I know that is not Liverpool, the history of the club is much bigger than this four or five or 10 guys. Hopefully it doesn't happen again."

-- Guardiola on the bus incident

"They are already good on their own and they don't need help. Tonight they had help both from the referee and from us."

-- Frustrated Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco after his team's Camp Nou defeat where they conceded two own goals and were denied a strong penalty appeal

"Roma are a good team and they stood up to us well. They play good football, maybe more defensively than we thought but they tried to hit us on the break."

-- Barcelona's Gerard Pique

"The referee had to have to courage to award that penalty against Barcelona. If they gave us that penalty, the game would have changed."

-- Roma striker Edin Dzeko