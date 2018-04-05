Recruits and attitude among Warriors' keys

The Warriors ended 2017 in desperate fashion - nine successive NRL losses and no finals football for a sixth year in a row.

But coach Stephen Kearney's second season in charge has brought a remarkable early turnaround - four wins on the trot making them one of just two unbeaten teams, along with leaders St George Illawarra.

As the Warriors prepare to host North Queensland on Saturday night, Kearney says there's no one major factor for the change in fortunes.

Instead, the former Kiwis coach cites a number of reasons, including the input from their off-season recruits.

Four of the new signings are in the starting 13 to face the Cowboys - centre Peta Hiku, five-eighth Blake Green, and backrowers Tohu Harris and Adam Blair.

"There have been some personnel changes in the group," Kearney said.

"There have been some guys who've come from successful football teams and they've helped."

The work of fitness trainer Alex Corvo and his team, as well as minor adjustments to the game style, have also played a part.

So, too, has the attitude of players who have been at the club through barren times.

"They're hungry to change the mindset too," Kearney said.

"Without them getting on board with things, the bus isn't going to roll forward. So I've got to take my hat off to them."

Kearney also said his coaching had evolved, without getting into details.

"That's the way the business is," he said.

"There were probably things that didn't work so well last year so we had to find a way to improve."