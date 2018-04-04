Kevin Walters quits as Broncos assistant coach

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has quit his role as a Brisbane assistant to focus on his State of Origin duties.

The NRL club confirmed Walters' exit on their website on Wednesday afternoon.

How Walters would balance the two jobs have hung around since he headed back for his third stint under Broncos coach Wayne Bennett in October last year.

But the move was seen as a sign Walters could take the top job at the Broncos when Bennett decides to step down for a second time.

Bennett will be 69 when he comes out of contract at the end of the 2019 season.

Walters said the decision was based on putting as much time and effort into his job with Queensland as possible.

The club said Walters met Broncos chief executive Paul White and Bennett on Wednesday to advise them of his decision.

"I felt that my direct link to the Broncos may influence the perception of my impartiality and as result of these factors I have made the decision to step away from the club to focus solely on the State of Origin campaign," Walters said in a statement.

"The level of interest at the (State of Origin) media conference reinforced how privileged I am to be coach of a Maroons team which means so much to the people of Queensland.

"It also reinforced Origin's immense standing in the game and the importance of having a clear-minded approach to all aspects of the team's preparations."

Bennett, who controversially sacked Walters as an assistant in 2005, said he knew how much work it took to be a successful Origin coach "and I can understand why Kevin has come to this decision".

"It takes a huge commitment to coach Queensland and while we have really valued Kevin's input this year as an assistant coach, we wish him all the best," Bennett said.

The State of Origin series kicks off in Melbourne on June 6, before moving to Sydney for game two on June 24, then wrapping up at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 11.