Boyd unaware of any Bennett-Walters rift

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd says he's unaware of any rift between Wayne Bennett and Kevin Walters after a third breakdown in their Broncos coaching union.

Walters quit his role as a Brisbane assistant on Wednesday, citing his need to focus full time on his role as Queensland State of Origin mentor.

Walters, though, had reportedly been frustrated that 68-year-old Bennett had been reluctant to accept new methods before resigning.

Bennett sacked his long-time understudy as assistant coach in 2005 before Walters returned to Red Hill in 2015 to help guide the Broncos to the 2015 NRL grand final.

Bennett again banned Walters from the Broncos role when he took over Mal Meninga as Queensland's head coach in 2016 before bringing the 50-year-old club legend back in from the cold this season.

Boyd said while he was sad to see Walters go, he didn't believe the Maroons mentor had fallen out with the six-time premiership-winning coach.

"Not that I know of. I don't think so," Boyd told League Life on Fox Sports on Wednesday night.

"It's very disappointing. I know how much Kevvie loves being a part of the club and the Broncos has a special place in his heart.

"But obviously he did say that Queensland was a big focus, which it is, and the hype around it and the media and the commitments that come with, that is obviously a lot and it's already started.

"It's round four and he's already doing his work and he's got his Queensland hat on so I respect his decision."

The Broncos confirmed Walters' exit on their website earlier on Wednesday.

Questions around how Walters would balance the two jobs have lingered since he headed back for his third Broncos coaching stint under Bennett in October last year.

But the move was seen as a sign Walters could take the top job at the Broncos when Bennett decides to step down for a second time.

Bennett will be 69 when he comes out of contract at the end of the 2019 season.

Walters said the decision was based on putting as much time and effort into his job with Queensland as possible.

The club said Walters met Broncos chief executive Paul White and Bennett on Wednesday to advise them of his decision.

"I felt that my direct link to the Broncos may influence the perception of my impartiality and as result of these factors I have made the decision to step away from the club to focus solely on the State of Origin campaign," Walters said in a statement.

"The level of interest at the (State of Origin) media conference reinforced how privileged I am to be coach of a Maroons team which means so much to the people of Queensland.

"It also reinforced Origin's immense standing in the game and the importance of having a clear-minded approach to all aspects of the team's preparations."

Bennett said he knew how much work it took to be a successful Origin coach "and I can understand why Kevin has come to this decision".

"It takes a huge commitment to coach Queensland and while we have really valued Kevin's input this year as an assistant coach, we wish him all the best," Bennett said.