Broncos' McGuire wants new Oates NRL deal

Brisbane lock Josh McGuire has made a public plea for Corey Oates to stay at the NRL club for life.

The out-of-contract Oates has been vocal about playing in the back row but coach Wayne Bennett wants him on the wing or on the bench.

McGuire sees Oates playing a big role at Brisbane and hopes he recommits to the club.

"He's a great mate of mine and a fantastic football player and our team is definitely better with him in it. I'd hate to see him leave ... he's also just a good team man to have around the joint," McGuire said.

"Him and his partner (Tegan) are a big part of this club. We are a very tight-knit group. You've got to look after yourself and your family ... but I definitely don't want him to go."

McGuire believes Oates can play a major role in any position on the ground despite how desperate he is to play in the back row.

Oates, having impressed off the bench against North Queensland and the West Tigers, is back in the starting side for Saturday night's clash with Newcastle.

"He's made it obvious he wanted to play back row but he's also a world-class winger, so I'm sure he'll get his opportunity at second row."