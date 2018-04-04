News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Vaughan path clear for Origin breakthrough
Vaughan path clear for Origin breakthrough
Bellamy in SOS for NRL refs over penalties
Bellamy holds emergency session with NRL refs

McGuire urges Oates to sign new Brisbane deal

Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

Brisbane lock Josh McGuire has made a public plea for Corey Oates to stay at the NRL club for life.

0403_1800_vic_warner
1:17

Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles
0402_1600_nat_baton
1:20

Queen's baton relay makes its way through Gold Coast
0402_1600_nat_needle
1:38

Investigation underway after needles found at athletes village
0402_1600_nat_stannard
0:47

'Heartbroken' Stannard opens up on one-punch attack
0330_1800_nsw_punch
2:28

Stannard out of Commonwealth Games after coward punch
Aussie, Rex Hedrick advances | Men's Squash | Round of 64 | Gold Coast 2018
0:55

Aussie, Rex Hedrick advances | Men's Squash | Round of 64 | Gold Coast 2018
Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:16

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
0405_1700_Com_false
3:14

Controversy at the Velodrome
Aussies set new GR | Cycling | Team Pursuit | Gold Coast 2018
0:30

Aussies set new GR | Cycling | Team Pursuit | Gold Coast 2018
Gallaghers breaks WR | Cycling | Women's B&VI Sprint Qualifying | Gold Coast 2018
1:28

Gallaghers breaks WR | Cycling | Women's B&VI Sprint Qualifying | Gold Coast 2018
England brutally snatch Aussie's new WR
0:27

England brutally snatch Aussie's new WR
 

The out-of-contract Oates has been vocal about playing in the back row but coach Wayne Bennett wants him on the wing or on the bench.

McGuire sees Oates playing a big role at Brisbane and hopes he recommits to the club.

"He's a great mate of mine and a fantastic football player and our team is definitely better with him in it. I'd hate to see him leave ... he's also just a good team man to have around the joint," McGuire said.

"Him and his partner (Tegan) are a big part of this club. We are a very tight-knit group. You've got to look after yourself and your family ... but I definitely don't want him to go."

McGuire believes Oates can play a major role in any position on the ground despite how desperate he is to play in the back row.

Oates, having impressed off the bench against North Queensland and the West Tigers, is back in the starting side for Saturday night's clash with Newcastle.

"He's made it obvious he wanted to play back row but he's also a world-class winger, so I'm sure he'll get his opportunity at second row."

Back To Top