Bellamy holds emergency session with NRL refs

Just as hungry for success coaching his 400th NRL game as his first, Melbourne's Craig Bellamy has held a session with NRL referees and Storm players to try to improve their problematic disciplinary record this season.

The defending NRL champions have been one of the most penalised teams this season, proving slow to adapt to the crackdown on ruck infringements, with their captain Cameron Smith the most penalised player in the competition according to NRL statistics.

While all clubs were visited before round one, Bellamy asked for NRL referees boss Bernard Sutton for a return session with his whistleblowers to try to get on top of the issue.

Ahead of his coaching milestone against Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Bellamy said he hoped to quickly see a positive effect from the visit.

"We've worked really hard this week to try and get that right," Bellamy said on Wednesday.

"The referees came down yesterday and did some work with us and hopefully we can see some results of that on Saturday night."

Storm veteran Ryan Hoffman, who will play his 250th NRL match in Auckland, said he felt it was worthwhile.

"We got some clarity from the referees on a few things and put those things into practice at training and hopefully you're going to see much better discipline from us," Hoffman said.

As well as discipline the Storm have made handling a big focus this week, with their attack faltering through errors but Bellamy was hopeful they'd made some inroads.

They face a Wests Tigers outfit riding high on confidence after beating Melbourne already this season in round two.

"The session we've had this week has probably a better standard then we've had for most of the year so hopefully the penny's dropped," Bellamy said.

"It's been pretty disappointing so we're really determined to hang on to the ball on Saturday night."

Bellamy will become the seventh coach in NRL history to reach 400 games and only the second coach, along with Wayne Bennett, to reach it at one club.

He's not sure if he will hit another milestone at Melbourne or another NRL club, saying he's still undecided on his coaching future with retirement an option.

"I'm still having a think about the future and hopefully soon I will make a decision but at the moment we're just focused on the footy," Bellamy said.

"Obviously it's a nice milestone and the club has made a little bit of it this week but it's about the game this week, and not about how many games I've coached or haven't coached."