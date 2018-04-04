Wests Tigers' bus filling for 2018 season

The Wests Tigers' 2018 bus is quickly approaching standing-room only as the club moves closer to long-term stability for the first time in years.

Corey Thompson became the latest Tiger to re-sign with the club this week, with the utility back penning a deal that will keep him at Concord until at least the end of 2019.

It means Ivan Cleary's Tigers now only have eight players remaining off-contract ahead of next year, with Benji Marshall and Kevin Naiqama they only real big names among that list.

At 33, Marshall's future is a matter of whether he wants to play another year, while Naiqama has missed just two games for the club since the start of 2015.

It marks a significant turnaround from this point last year, where the club were struggling to hold on to the so-called big four of Luke Brooks, Aaron Woods, Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco. Six other players also left the club.

In comparison this year only JJ Felise, Tim Grant, Peta Godinet, Esan Marsters, Sauaso Sue and Malakai Watene-Zelezniak are off-contract along with Marshall and Naiqama.

It makes their list one of the shortest in the NRL, and by far one of the lowest-profile with minimal chance for roster management issues for the side currently placed fourth.

Thompson's re-signing marked a massive reward for the 26-year-old who left the NRL and Canterbury in 2015 in a bid to play consistent top-tier football in the English Super League.

He has been a revelation on his return to the NRL with the Tigers, splitting his time between fullback and the wing but leading the club for tries (3) and linebreaks (5).

"Corey has been impressive in how he's committed himself to training and his efforts on the field since joining the club," Cleary said.

"His new contract is a great reward for his hard work and I look forward to seeing him continue to develop over the coming seasons."