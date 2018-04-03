Maroons must get over loss of Origin legends

News

Burgess rolls the dice and loses at NRL judiciary
Melissa Woods
AAP /

Queensland captain Cameron Smith is warning his Maroons will get smashed by NSW if they dwell on the loss of match winners Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk in the opening State of Origin match.

The Maroons had played almost 40 Origin games with Thurston or Cronk or both in the line-up and they've been integral to their long-standing dominance over NSW.

After their representative retirements, Smith said he was confident the Maroons had the talent to move on quickly, starting with game one on June 6 at the MCG.

"Over the years, we've lost some quality rugby league players who have retired or left the Origin arena, and we've managed to keep our success going," Smith said on Tuesday.

"I'd like to think we can do that again.

"Is it going to be different looking around the team room and not seeing Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk? Absolutely, because they have been mainstays for our squad for a long time but we need to move past that pretty quickly.

Cronk and Thurston leave big boots to fill for the Maroons. Pic: Getty

"If we sit there sulking about a couple of quality players not being in our side and wishing they were there, the Blues will smash us up.

"They're not giving us any sympathy so we need to be well prepared."

Coach Kevin Walters said he had some tough selection decisions ahead but had been impressed by the early form of St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt.

Ex-Bronco Hunt has been outstanding in leading the Dragons to an unbeaten start this season.

"I've been a big Ben Hunt fan for many years and we gave him his first opportunity last year off the bench," Walters said.

"I would be comfortable with him playing in the halves.

"He's showing at the moment he's a quality player at the top end of things and it doesn't surprise me what he's doing at the Dragons.

"It's good for him to be doing well so early at the Dragons, given there's a lot of pressure on him, given the money he's on."

