No excuses for NRL Raiders despite probe
No excuses for Raiders despite Wighton probe
Maroons must get over loss of Origin legends
Maroons must get over loss of Origin legends

Burgess rolls the dice and loses at NRL judiciary

AAP /

Angry South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold refused to take questions after star Sam Burgess was rubbed out for two weeks at the NRL judiciary for dangerous contact.

Sam Burgess guilty of dangerous contact
Fittler 'taking a fan's approach' in Origin team selection
Jack Wighton investigated for alleged assault
Raiders star Jack Wighton under police investigation
Parramatta's early season woes continue
Titans bounce back
Horror week for Sea Eagles continues
Flanno, Gal confused by penalty count
33 penalties mar Cronulla-Melbourne match
Government backflips on stadium plans
Todd Carney meets integrity unit
Eels in deep trouble after winless start to season
 

The Rabbitohs were furious after Burgess failed in his attempt to argue he was merely bracing for contact when his forearm collected Josh Morris' neck in the Rabbitohs' Good Friday win over Canterbury.

It means he will miss Friday's clash with ladder leaders St George Illawarra, before also sitting out next week's local derby with the Sydney Roosters.

Traditionally, players or coaches take questions after judiciary outcomes, but Seibold was in no mood after he made a brief statement on Tuesday evening at Rugby League Central.

"I'm obviously very disappointed with the result tonight," Seibold said.

"I don't want to make any further comment other than we've got a game to prepare for on Friday night against the Dragons and I don't want this to be a distraction."

Burgess was found guilty of dangerous contact on Tuesday night. Image: Getty

Burgess would have avoided a ban had it not been for carryover points. He'll miss the next two games after trying to fight it, including Friday night's battle with English arch-rival James Graham.

In a 50-minute hearing, Burgess and his defence counsel James McLeod argued the forward had less than one second to brace for Morris' tackle after the Canterbury centre dashed across from marker and in front of the defensive line.

He also claimed he could not fend Morris away with his right arm, challenging the panel and NRL to find any vision of him carrying the ball in his left arm.

"He decided to make contact with the ball-playing arm. He's probably trying to dislodge the ball," Burgess said of Morris' tackle attempt.

"I braced for contact; I felt him coming quite quick.

"That's all I can do in this situation. I can't do anything different with my carry."

Burgess had also posted a now-deleted photo on social media over the weekend of Jason Taumalolo making similar contact with Isaah Yeo. This sent the Penrith defender to a concussion check but for which the North Queensland star was not suspended.

South Sydney fans will also be frustrated with Russell Packer also not being charged for contact which knocked Parramatta defender Kaysa Pritchard out.

Those comparisons were not used on Tuesday night, before the judiciary of Dallas Johnson, Tony Puletua and Mal Cochrane took 15 minutes to side with the NRL's view that Burgess' contact was both careless and dangerous.

"He's not only braced himself but he changed the direction of the forearm and brought it into contact with Morris," NRL counsel Peter McGrath said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Melbourne centre Will Chambers accepted a two-match ban for dangerous contact on Cronulla's Paul Gallen.

