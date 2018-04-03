Origin won't escape crackdown: Greenberg

National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg says the crackdown on ruck infringements will extend to the State of Origin series but he's confident it won't be a blight on the game's showpiece.

The NRL issued an edict for referees to clamp down on holding down players, correct play-the-balls and being offside, which has resulted in a huge increase in penalties during the first four rounds.

Speaking at the launch of Origin game one, which will be played in Melbourne on June 6, Greenberg said there wouldn't be any special dispensation for the three-game series.

"It's nothing other than we're just getting the referees to police some of the rules that have been let go over the last couple of years," Greenberg told AAP on Tuesday.

"I think there's been enormous change already with the players on things like the play-the-ball and I think that to continue and by the time we get to Origin it will be the norm."

Greenberg said there was a common belief NRL referees were more reluctant to blow their whistles in Origin matches but this wasn't the case.

"People like to say that's the way it is but the reality is that you've got the best 34 players in the world playing and the best referees so usually what you see is a very high-skilled contest," he said.

Queensland and Storm captain Cameron Smith, who's been in the referees' firing line this season, drawing the second-most penalties of any player in the NRL, said he hoped Origin would remain a free-flowing affair and the spectacle wouldn't be spoilt by penalties.

"Teams in the Storm's last-round game against the Sharks incurred 33 penalties in a stop-start affair," Smith said.

"For me, I want to play a style of game that the players enjoy playing and spectators enjoy watching.

"In Origin game one last year there was six penalties blown and people described it as the greatest Origin game of all time so I think that's an indication of what people want to see.

"Whatever way they want to officiate the game players need to adjust to that and hopefully it makes a good spectacle."