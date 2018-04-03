News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kevin Walters quits as Broncos assistant coach
Kevin Walters quits as Broncos assistant coach

Mannering, Johnson back for Warriors

NZ Newswire /

Club stalwart Simon Mannering is set to return from injury for the Warriors when the unbeaten NRL side host North Queensland.

The 31-year-old backrower and former skipper has sat out the Warriors' 4-0 start with a shoulder complaint picked up in a pre-season trial.

Mannering, who has played a club record 280 games, has been included on an extended bench against the Cowboys.

Also back are halfback Shaun Johnson and front rower Sam Lisone.

Johnson was a late scratching against the Sydney Roosters last weekend because of a groin strain, while Lisone was serving a one-game ban.

In Johnson's absence, Mason Lino stepped up to play his part in the 30-6 win, but returns to an expanded interchange.

Not considered was prop James Gavet, who was sidelined against the Roosters by a hamstring injury after having earlier been named in the starting 13.

The match is the second of a double-header in Auckland on Saturday and follows Wests Tigers' clash with premiers Melbourne.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (captain), David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, Bunty Afoa, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Leivaha Pulu, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Sam Lisone, Simon Mannering, Anthony Gelling, Ligi Sao, Mason Lino, Chris Satae, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Back To Top