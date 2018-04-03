Mannering, Johnson back for Warriors

Club stalwart Simon Mannering is set to return from injury for the Warriors when the unbeaten NRL side host North Queensland.

The 31-year-old backrower and former skipper has sat out the Warriors' 4-0 start with a shoulder complaint picked up in a pre-season trial.

Mannering, who has played a club record 280 games, has been included on an extended bench against the Cowboys.

Also back are halfback Shaun Johnson and front rower Sam Lisone.

Johnson was a late scratching against the Sydney Roosters last weekend because of a groin strain, while Lisone was serving a one-game ban.

In Johnson's absence, Mason Lino stepped up to play his part in the 30-6 win, but returns to an expanded interchange.

Not considered was prop James Gavet, who was sidelined against the Roosters by a hamstring injury after having earlier been named in the starting 13.

The match is the second of a double-header in Auckland on Saturday and follows Wests Tigers' clash with premiers Melbourne.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (captain), David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, Bunty Afoa, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Leivaha Pulu, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): Jazz Tevaga, Sam Lisone, Simon Mannering, Anthony Gelling, Ligi Sao, Mason Lino, Chris Satae, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.