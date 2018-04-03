Key Warriors headline big-name NRL returns

Shaun Johnson and Simon Mannering are set to return from injury on Saturday for the undefeated Warriors among a host of key players named to come back from injury across the NRL.

Key Warriors back for Cowboys showdown

The Warriors have swept to an undefeated opening month for the first time in their history, having shocked the Sydney Roosters 30-6 last Saturday without the experienced pair.

However, the Warriors are hopeful halfback Johnson will return from a groin injury to face North Queensland, with Mannering also due back from the shoulder injury which had sidelined him during pre-season trials.

In a day of star inclusions, Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan were also named on Tuesday to play for Cronulla on Friday against the Roosters, along with Dylan Walker for Manly, Adam Reynolds for South Sydney and Corey Oates for Brisbane.

But it wasn't all good news for coaches on the injury front, with Paul Green forced to bring Scott Bolton back into the 13th-placed North Queensland's starting side after Jordan McLean underwent surgery on Monday on his injured foot.

Bolton was the Cowboys' first-choice starting prop in the lead-up to last year's grand final, but Matt Scott's return and the recruitment of McLean had sent him back to the bench this year.

"I've got full confidence in Bolts," Green said.

"Even his game coming off the bench on the weekend, defensively, he was one of the best players out there.

"He's a different player to Jordan but I've got full confidence he can do the job."

The Cowboys have again named Ben Hampton at fullback, with Green likely to give Lachlan Coote a second week in Queensland Cup with Mackay as he overcomes a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Ricky Stuart has axed Queensland State of Origin forward Josh Papalii in response to Canberra's worst start to a season in 21 years.

Papalii has been dropped back to an extended bench for the winless Raiders for Thursday night's clash with Canterbury, with Luke Bateman elevated to a starting spot.

Adam Elliott has been moved into Canterbury's starting side in place of Aiden Tolman (ankle), with Kerrod Holland added to the bench.

Manly coach Trent Barrett had the most work to do after forwards Curtis Sironen and Kelepi Tanginoa were ruled out with season-ending knee injuries, plus Tom Trbojevic's sprained ankle.

Walker's return at centre somewhat counteracts Trbojevic's two-week absence, with Matt Wright set to move to fullback. Barrett has also had to call up Frank Winterstein from reserve grade to start, with Jack Gosiewski named on the bench.

Dane Gagai will move to the wing for South Sydney with Hymel Hunt named at centre for their clash with St George Illawarra.

And Nathan Ross will also shift inside to centre to allow for Ken Sio's selection on the wing at Newcastle after Tautau Moga's season-ending knee injury.