Warriors sale negotiations 'ongoing'

Negotiations are continuing for the sale of the New Zealand Warriors, even though reports have suggested that Hawaiian businessman Richard Fale will complete the purchase of the NRL club this week.

Auckland Rugby League chairman Cameron McGregor said on Tuesday that the confidential negotiations between Warriors owner Eric Watson and a consortium led by Fale are "ongoing" and he wanted to clarify the ARL's position in a rival bid.

"It has become common to refer to the Auckland Rugby League as the party in negotiations to purchase the New Zealand Warriors, when it is in fact Carlaw Heritage Trust that is the negotiating party," he said.

"Although ARL are beneficiaries of the income generated by CHT, it is CHT - which has a separate board of trustees - that will be the principal purchasing party."

McGregor said media will be informed the moment there are any developments of any significance but the details are "complex and time consuming".

"Board members, executives and officers of CHT and ARL will refrain from making any media comments until an outcome is achieved."