News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Key Warriors back for Cowboys showdown
Key Warriors headline big-name NRL returns
Warrington beat Tigers on mud bath, Barba inspires Saints
Insane 50m field goal wins Super League match

Raiders star Wighton facing assault charges

AAP /

The NRL's integrity unit will wait for the outcome of an ACT Police investigation before deciding whether to take action against Canberra fullback Jack Wighton over an alleged nightclub fight.

0404_1600_nat_burgess
0:34

Sam Burgess guilty of dangerous contact
0403_1800_SYD-Fittler
1:36

Fittler 'taking a fan's approach' in Origin team selection
0403_1800_SYD-Wighton
0:27

Jack Wighton investigated for alleged assault
0401_1800_SYD-NRL
1:39

Horror week for Sea Eagles continues
0329_1600_nat_ANZ
2:15

Government backflips on stadium plans
0403_1800_BRI-Parra
1:15

Eels in deep trouble after winless start to season
0403_1800_SYD-Burgess
0:17

Burgess fronts NRL judiciary
Wighton allegedly involved in a nightclub incident
0:36

Wighton allegedly involved in a nightclub incident
0403_0500_nat_NRL
0:36

Parramatta's early season woes continue
0402_0500_nat_NRL
0:38

Titans bounce back
Dragons roast the Knights at home
1:29

Dragons roast the Knights at home
Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
1:30

Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
 

The under-fire Raiders confirmed on Tuesday their star fullback was the subject of a police investigation, believed to centre around a serious off-season incident.

According to News Corp Australia, Wighton has been interviewed by ACT Police over the matter and they also have CCTV footage of the incident which involved up to three other men.

The NRL's integrity unit was notified immediately by the Raiders, and Wighton has so far played in all four of the season-opening losses as the investigation continues.

"The NRL has been advised of the matter and is awaiting the outcome of the police inquiries," an NRL spokesman said.

Wighton's immediate playing future is up in the air. Pic: Getty

Any potential loss of Wighton would be a significant blow to the Raiders, given the 25-year-old leads the club for metres run and line-break assists this season.

He scored one of three tries in their 16-point loss to Manly on Saturday, after which coach Ricky Stuart labelled his team as soft and an embarrassment to the Raiders' jersey.

Canberra are already without star hooker Josh Hodgson, and have had trouble cementing their full-time halves combination this year with Sam Williams, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer all rotated.

"The Canberra Raiders are aware of an incident involving Jack Wighton and have been cooperating with ACT Policing on their investigation," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Raiders have notified the NRL Integrity unit and will be not making any further comment as the incident is an ongoing police investigation."

Back To Top