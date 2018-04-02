Walker return to help Manly cover injuries

Injury-hit Manly are set to receive a timely boost from Dylan Walker, who's expected to return from a broken leg for the NRL clash with Gold Coast.

The Sea Eagles are counting the cost of Saturday's win over Canberra after they lost Curtis Sironen and Kelepi Tanginoa to season-ending knee injuries and Tom Trbojevic for up to two weeks due to a sprained ankle.

Trbojevic's injury comes a week after winger Jorge Taufua was ruled out for eight weeks with a shoulder injury, leaving the Sea Eagles' backline stocks severely depleted.

However, they appear to have found a saviour in Walker, who underwent numerous surgeries on his ankle and shoulder following a serious leg injury in last September's Prime Minister's XIII clash with Papua New Guinea.

Coach Trent Barrett suggested last week that Walker wasn't expected back until round six after impressing in his return at training but it's understood he's now likely to be named in the centres for Manly next Sunday.

Matthew Wright is the most likely man to fill the No.1 jersey for the Sea Eagles after he played there for two games last season in Trbojevic's absence, while Brad Parker could shift to the wing to accommodate Walker's return.

It's also understood the Sea Eagles have moved to begin having axed Wests Tigers winger Moses Suli's contract registered with the NRL, and he's likely to play his first game for feeder club Blacktown in reserve grade this week.

Manly have options to replace Sironen and Tanginoa.

Shaun Lane and Frank Winterstein started in the second row last year and would be contenders to fill Sironen's spot, while Darcy Lussick could be forced to stay at the club in place of Tanginoa and not head to the English Super League.