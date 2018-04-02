Sam Burgess to contest elbow charge at judiciary

News

Steve Zemek
AAP /

South Sydney star Sam Burgess is risking a two-week NRL suspension after pleading not guilty to raising his elbow at Josh Morris.

Burgess will take his case to the NRL judiciary after being slapped with a grade one dangerous contract charge after Friday's controversial win over Canterbury.

Had he accepted the early guilty plea, Burgess would have been rubbed out for one week.

However, the Rabbitohs on Monday confirmed they would roll the dice and challenge the charge.

Will Burgess get off? Image: Getty

Because of his poor record, Burgess risks missing Souths' next two clashes against St George Illawarra and arch-rivals the Sydney Roosters if found guilty.

Two weeks ago he pleaded guilty to a dangerous contract charge on Penrith's Reagan Campbell-Gillard meaning he has 85 carry-over points hanging over his head.

Burgess was cited after appearing to lead with his elbow as he ran into the defensive line in the 57th minute against the Bulldogs.

Morris came reeling out of the tackle and fell to the ground holding his throat.

