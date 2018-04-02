Storm lose Finucane to fractured thumb

News

Melissa Woods
AAP /

Dale Finucane's hopes of making his State of Origin debut have received a setback with the Melbourne Storm lock sidelined for at least the next month with a fractured thumb.

Finucane suffered the injury in the first half of Friday night's loss to Cronulla, with scans later revealing the severity of the injury.

The durable backrower has only missed one game since 2015 and has been one of the Storm's best in their patchy start to the season.

His form meant he has been pushing NSW incumbents Josh Jackson and Jake Trbojevic for Origin selection.

Coach Craig Bellamy will name his replacement on Tuesday for Saturday's game against Wests Tigers in Auckland.

