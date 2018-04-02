News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm lose Finucane to fractured thumb
Storm lose Finucane to fractured thumb
Titans turn tables in big win over Broncos
Titans turn tables in big win over Broncos

Bennett outlines Broncos' No.1 issue

Murray Wenzel
AAP /

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett knows until his side reduces its errors it won't be able to keep up in a league he says is the toughest he's ever seen.

Tigers hold off fast-finishing Eels
1:30

Tigers hold off fast-finishing Eels
Dragons roast the Knights at home
1:29

Dragons roast the Knights at home
Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
1:30

Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
Souths complete comeback to stun Bulldogs
1:29

Souths complete comeback to stun Bulldogs
Deng scores goal of the season contender
0:38

Deng scores goal of the season contender
Late winner from Salah saves Liverpool
1:29

Late winner from Salah saves Liverpool
Giants topple pies to go two from two
1:30

Giants topple pies to go two from two
0331_0700_nat_penalty
0:39

33 penalties in Cronulla-Melbourne match
0329_1600_nat_ANZ
2:15

Government backflips on stadium plans
0329_1130_nat_NRL
0:51

Todd Carney meets integrity unit
0328_1600_nat_manly
0:33

Manly adopting siege mentality over salary cap scandal
The Socceroos improve against the fancied Colombians
1:30

Socceroos hold Colombia to nil-all draw
 

The Broncos were poor in a 26-14 loss to Gold Coast at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

It was their first defeat in eight games against their south-east Queensland rivals and first at home since the initial meeting of the two teams in 2007.

Brisbane trailed 10-0 before they had any real possession of their own and, having worked back to trail 16-8 at half-time, let themselves down with more unforced errors late in the game.

Bennett's men were humbled by St George Illawarra in the NRL's opening round and scored scrappy wins in their next two games before Sunday's shocker against the Titans.

Fingers have been pointed at the side's inept attack but Bennett said the club's issues didn't stem from there.

"We can't attack unless we hold the football; everybody's improved defensively in the game, you're totally exposed if you haven't got control of the ball," he said.

Can the Broncos get back on track? Pic: Getty

"It's a collective problem ... that stuff's killing us.

"It takes away everything you want to do in a game ... because you haven't done the basics well."

Bennett rates this season's competition as the toughest he's seen and knew the Titans would respond after copping a 54-8 hiding from the Dragons last weekend.

"Physically better every year; stronger, faster and fitter," he said.

"I don't think anyone in the Broncos team didn't know that the Titans you saw last weekend weren't going to put that performance on tonight."

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd hopes they can take lessons from the loss, but also chalk it up as "one of those days".

"It's just disappointing because it's just not us; we knew they were going to turn up after last weekend and we just didn't," he said.

"In a 26-week competition, while you expect to be up all the time you're not going to be."


Back To Top