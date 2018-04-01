News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Moga goes down with ACL injury for Knights
Devastated Moga suffers fourth ACL injury
Manly suffer cruel double injury blow in Raiders win
Manly suffer cruel double whammy in Raiders win

McLean set for surgery in huge blow for Cowboys, NSW

Scott Bailey
AAP /

North Queensland representative prop Jordan McLean will undergo surgery on a foot injury on Monday that is set to end his hopes of a State of Origin debut in 2018.

Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
1:30

Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
Warriors continue perfect start to 2018
1:30

Warriors continue perfect start to 2018
Souths complete comeback to stun Bulldogs
1:29

Souths complete comeback to stun Bulldogs
Tigers hold off fast-finishing Eels
1:30

Tigers hold off fast-finishing Eels
Titans bounce back against the Broncos
1:30

Titans bounce back against the Broncos
Dragons roast the Knights at home
1:29

Dragons roast the Knights at home
Giants topple pies to go two from two
1:30

Giants topple pies to go two from two
0331_0700_nat_penalty
0:39

33 penalties in Cronulla-Melbourne match
Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
1:30

Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
0329_1600_nat_ANZ
2:15

Government backflips on stadium plans
0329_1130_nat_NRL
0:51

Todd Carney meets integrity unit
0328_1600_nat_manly
0:33

Manly adopting siege mentality over salary cap scandal
 

McLean limped from the field late in Thursday night's loss to Penrith, and the Kangaroos World Cup prop is set to miss at least 12 weeks with the injury after ripping his ligament from the bone.

He's unlikely to return until after the stand-alone weekend for Origin II in Sydney, meaning it's highly unlikely he will be selected to play for the Blues this year.

The news comes a day after Cronulla forward Andrew Fifita confirmed he wouldn't play for the Blues in this year's Origin series, after electing to preference Tonga during the representative period.

"We've got Paul Vaughan and a few front-rowers out here who could contend for that position," NSW coach Brad Fittler said during the Nine Network's coverage of the St George-Illawarra and Newcastle clash.

It also comes as a massive blow for the Cowboys, who suffered a horror injury toll in the run to last year's grand final.

McLean has had a quiet start to the season, but would have been relied upon to provide some power as they try to recover from their 1-3 start to the season.

They have Corey Jensen and Francis Molo who could come into the team in McLean's place, with Scott Bolton or John Asiata likely to be elevated to the starting side.

Back To Top