McLean set for surgery in huge blow for Cowboys, NSW

North Queensland representative prop Jordan McLean will undergo surgery on a foot injury on Monday that is set to end his hopes of a State of Origin debut in 2018.

McLean limped from the field late in Thursday night's loss to Penrith, and the Kangaroos World Cup prop is set to miss at least 12 weeks with the injury after ripping his ligament from the bone.

He's unlikely to return until after the stand-alone weekend for Origin II in Sydney, meaning it's highly unlikely he will be selected to play for the Blues this year.

The news comes a day after Cronulla forward Andrew Fifita confirmed he wouldn't play for the Blues in this year's Origin series, after electing to preference Tonga during the representative period.

"We've got Paul Vaughan and a few front-rowers out here who could contend for that position," NSW coach Brad Fittler said during the Nine Network's coverage of the St George-Illawarra and Newcastle clash.

It also comes as a massive blow for the Cowboys, who suffered a horror injury toll in the run to last year's grand final.

McLean has had a quiet start to the season, but would have been relied upon to provide some power as they try to recover from their 1-3 start to the season.

They have Corey Jensen and Francis Molo who could come into the team in McLean's place, with Scott Bolton or John Asiata likely to be elevated to the starting side.