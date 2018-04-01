Green rockets into NSW Origin contention

There was a time when Blake Green had not just given up on his dream of playing representative football, he'd lost hope of even playing in the NRL again.

The Warriors playmaker has rocketed into NSW contention after piloting his side to a 30-6 thrashing of the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The fact the 31-year-old journeyman is even in the conversation for State of Origin honours is something he finds hard to fathom.

Wind back the clock seven years and Green was forced to take up a career lifeline in the English Super League.

After stints at Parramatta, Cronulla and Canterbury, he'd convinced himself he wasn't good enough for the NRL.

But in his four years at Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan Warriors, he started to look at himself differently.

He returned to Australia after being gifted an opportunity by Craig Bellamy at Melbourne and has gone from strength to strength.

"I had plenty of self-doubts. That's why I had to go over there," Green said.

"I doubted my ability a fair bit when I was here (in his first NRL stint). It just didn't work out for whatever reason. There's probably plenty of them.

"It didn't work out when I was a young kid. I had to go over there and do it a different way.

"It was the best thing for me. I got to grow and learn about the game with less pressure then come back and have another crack at it."

When he went to the Warriors from Manly, he was expected to be Shaun Johnson's foil.

But after leading his side to victory over the Roosters without Johnson on Saturday night, he sent a clear message he's a blue-chip playmaker in his own right.

He out-pointed fellow Blues aspirant Luke Keary as well as former Australian and Queensland great Cooper Cronk.

Nathan Cleary's knee injury has thrown the Blues' plans into disarray.

Many believe Mitchell Pearce has had his chance, James Maloney has been inconsistent while Mitchell Moses' form has mirrored that of the winless Parramatta.

All the while, Green has been a big part of the Warriors' 4-0 start.

Asked if he harboured a dream to play for the Blues, the Cabramatta junior said: "It's not something I've really been faced with, to be honest."

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney had no doubt he was made for the Origin arena.

"If he was a Kiwi I'd be looking at him for the Kiwis," Kearney said.

"He's got a real calming influence.

"He's made a wonderful contribution to the footy club and will continue to do so."