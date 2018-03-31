Tom Trbojevic injured after NRL blitzkrieg

Manly are confident Tom Trbojevic has escaped a serious ankle injury after his 14-minute blitzkrieg on Canberra in the Sea Eagles' 32-16 NRL win.

Trbojevic set up four tries and scored one of his own but hobbled from the field with eight minutes to go on Saturday night after hurting his troublesome right ankle, which required surgery at the end of 2016.

Manly also have injury concerns about forwards Curtis Sironen and Kelepi Tanginoa, who went off with serious-looking knee injuries.

"(Tom)'s probably the best of the three of them," coach Trent Barrett said.

"It's an ankle of some sort but he's getting around on it.

"Our biggest concerns are around Siro and Kelepi, with possible ACL or MCL injuries, we're not sure."

But it was still the Raiders who left Lottoland with a bigger headache after Ricky Stuart labelled their performance "soft" as part of their worst start to a season in 21 years.

After Canberra opened the scoring early through Sia Soliola, they had just three play-the-balls in 15 minutes as Trbojevic torched the visitors to help Manly score four unanswered tries.

The first came with the help of his brother down the right edge, with Jake taking the ball to the line and putting Tom through before backing up on the inside and accepting his return pass to score.

Tom crossed moments later when Lachlan Croker, Sironen and Api Koroisau combined in a wonderful exchange through the middle.

The younger Trbojevic laid on Manly's third in the space of five minutes when he again broke through the middle before putting Daly Cherry-Evans in under the posts.

He completed his run when he found Matthew Wright with a cutout pass on the left wing to set up the 26-6 halftime lead.

The 21-year-old is considered a serious contender to make his NSW State of Origin debut after another ankle injury denied him his first Blue jersey in 2017.

The win marked Manly's 900th in their history and came days after the NRL handed down penalties for salary cap breaches, which their management are appealing.

"All our best players - Chez and Jake and Tom - all stepped up and the win up for us," Barrett said.

Stuart was furious with the Raiders, who flatlined in attack and had the ball hit the ground numerous times.

They threatened to mount a late comeback from 28-6 down when Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton scored in quick succession midway through the second half before Trbojevic restored normal service with one last assist for Wright.

"It was soft football, soft pieces of play and soft choices," Stuart said.

"With what they dished up tonight they should be embarrassed to put a Raiders jumper on."