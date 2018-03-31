Chambers, Burgess facing NRL suspensions

Melbourne centre Will Chambers is facing two weeks on the sidelines while Sam Burgess faces being rubbed out for lifting his elbow.

In the aftermath of a heated Good Friday of NRL action, Chambers and Burgess were both charged with dangerous contract by the match review committee.

Chambers was cited for a grapple tackle on Paul Gallen at the conclusion of Cronulla's upset win over the premiers.

It will only heighten tensions between Chambers and Gallen after the Storm outside back last year sledged the Cronulla skipper as a "drug cheat".

The Queensland and Australian three-quarter was hit with a grade two offence and is facing a fortnight on the sidelines even with an early guilty plea.

Burgess is facing a one to two-week ban for a controversial incident in which he appeared to raise the elbow as he ran into the defensive line and was tackled by Canterbury's Josh Morris.

Many leapt to Burgess' defence, saying there was nothing out of the ordinary about his action, and that contact was accidental.

However he was hit with a grade one charge and can accept a one-week ban with an early guilty plea.

Should he challenge the charge at the judiciary, he risks being rubbed out for two weeks because of carry-over points.