Souths' Burgess on report for raised elbow

South Sydney will sweat on the outcome of the NRL's match review with star Sam Burgess on report for a raised elbow in their dramatic win over Canterbury.

Burgess was called out by the referee after Bulldogs centre Josh Morris grabbed his neck following an attempted tackle on the Rabbitohs forward midway through the second half.

The contact appeared to have been missed on-field however intervention from the bunker resulted in a penalty to the Bulldogs and Burgess being placed on report.

Replays later showed the Englishman's elbow hitting Morris on the jaw but Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold is adamant Burgess will have no case to answer.

"You look at that carry, there's no way in the world they should be overturning it in my opinion," he said.

"I don't think he'll have anything to worry about whatsoever. If you look at that particular carry, every second carry in the game is a carry like that.

"I thought it was a really big call but we were tough enough to defend the decision. When the bunker intervenes like that, it's a good tool to have if it's a deadset, malicious play but I didn't agree with that."

Seibold suggested the decision wouldn't have been made if Morris hadn't stayed down.

"There was no intent from Sam. He didn't lead with his elbow. I've watched it a number of times already because I was filthy about it at the time," he said.

"There's no way in the world that's a penalty against us. If Morris doesn't stay down there, there's no way in the world that's overturned."

Seibold revealed his players have been training to help them remain in the contest when down late in games.

The Rabbitohs were on the wrong side of 16-10 with five minutes to go.

"We've done a lot of drills over the pre-season, into the season, where we've put scenarios on the scoreboard, had the clock ticking down," Seibold said.

"When we were down, we were down six with seven to go, that was a game scenario that we practiced at training numerous times during the pre-season.

"The boys were talking about it on the field, that this was a training scenario. We were really confident that we could at least give ourselves a chance and we did."