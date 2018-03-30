Cronk, Keary to only get better: Robinson

Cooper Cronk's high-profile halves combination with Luke Keary is far from complete despite the pair's star showing last weekend, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has warned.

In an assessment that will spark fear into rivals, Robinson predicted on Friday that the Roosters' pairing was nowhere near their ceiling and they'd continue to improve starting with Saturday's clash with the Warriors.

Cronk also had an involvement in all seven of the Roosters' tries in last week's 30-point win over Newcastle, catapulting the club to premiership favourites after he and Keary combined directly three times in the lead up to points.

But Robinson has a simple message for those already abuzz about the star pairing: you ain't seen nothing yet.

"People are excited about what they saw but that's not the limit," he said.

"It's round three and if people think that's the ceiling it's going to be a long season.

"There are some things where I don't think we have nailed our execution each week.

"We're getting it more and more each week so that is a positive."

Cronk's arrival over the summer from Melbourne signalled one of the biggest pick-ups of the NRL era at any club.

It also heaped unprecedented external pressure on the Tri-colours following the departure of Mitchell Pearce, who warned his State of Origin No.7 rival had to help deliver them a title.

But Robinson has been impressed with the speed the veteran has had an impact on the those around him despite a shorted pre-season due to the World Cup.

"Cooper has understood with the players around him how he can get the best out of those guys," Robinson said.

"One of his strengths is to help pull the strings of the players around him.

"We're not finished, we're not at the top yet but it's been a progression each week on that."

Keary is one of those players Cronk is already bringing the best out of, and it's already put him in the hunt for NSW Origin selection.

After Nathan Cleary went down last weekend, Cronk declared that Keary had the right skill-set and pedigree required to make it in the Origin arena.

But his coach wasn't so keen to weigh into the conversation.

"I know I'm going to get asked that a lot but you've got to ask Freddie all that," Robinson said.

"Is he a very good footballer? Yes he is a very good footballer. He's a Blue. Is he going to improve? That's what we're pushing him to do."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* The Warriors have won their last three against the Roosters.

* Latrell Mitchell is yet to score a try against the Warriors, having crossed against all 14 other rival clubs.

* The Warriors are aiming to go 4-0 for the first time in their history.

*Stats: Fox Sports Stats