Panthers in big win over Cowboys in NRL

Penrith coach Anthony Griffin could only state the obvious after James Maloney led the Panthers to a 33-14 over North Queensland.

"He did a really good job," Griffen said.

Understated, yes. But what else could Griffin say about the masterclass from his stand-in halfback?

Maloney had a perfect night with the boot, nailed a field goal, scored a try and set up three more at 1300m Smiles Stadium.

"He really lifted. I thought he controlled the game brilliantly," Griffin said.

"We were disappointed with last Friday night, and we've had our injury problems - and to come up here and play like that was a really good reward for everyone," said Griffin.

The Cowboys halves combination looked lost in comparison - but Paul Green has faith Johnathan Thurston and Michael Morgan will bounce back.

"You don't lose your ability, you don't forget how to play, it's just finding your rhythm again," Green said.

North Queensland got off to a horror start - with Penrith scoring first points and losing Javid Bowen to a concussion from a high tackle, bringing Ethan Lowe in as a makeshift centre.

Things only got worse for the Cowboys with Jordan McLean leaving the field with a foot injury.

A 72nd minute cutout pass from Michael Morgan put Kyle Feldt over for his second, but it did little to faze the Panthers who snared a field goal and scored one more try to finish the game.