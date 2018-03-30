Carney waiting on Greenberg meeting

Todd Carney is hoping to land a face-to-face meeting with NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg shortly as he continues his attempts to return to the league.

Carney met with the NRL's integrity unit for a second time on Thursday, as the controversial playmaker remains a chance of turning out for North Queensland this year.

"After today's discussions with the Integrity Unit they will go and assess what went on today and then hopefully the next step is Todd," Carney told Seven News on Thursday.

"It's a good process we're all going down and hopefully I will be able to start full-time soon."

Carney is still training with Cowboys feeder club Northern Pride, having helped the club to two wins from their opening three games.

The 31-year-old hasn't played in the NRL since 2014, when he was sacked by Cronulla for the infamous bubbler incident.

He has since spent the past two-and-a-half seasons playing in the English Super League, before returning to Australia last summer.

Carney's last indiscretion at Cronulla came in his third year at the club, but when coach Shane Flanagan was sidelined with an NRL suspension stemming from the Cronulla peptide scandal.

"I think maybe he's done his time. Todd and Nick Weeks will make that decision," Flanagan said on Wednesday.

"I thought I controlled him really well, he's not a bad kid. He made some bad decisions but as I said I thought when I was here I kept him on a tight leash."

Carney has previously insisted he is a completely changed man to the one who last played in the NRL.