Police seek two men in Warriors gear theft

Police have confirmed they are looking for two men captured on CCTV allegedly stealing NZ Warriors uniforms and equipment from a van parked outside a house on Auckland's North Shore.

The theft took place at about 4.10am on Monday morning, according to camera footage released on Thursday by police.

Ed Sheeran's second concert at Mt Smart Stadium meant Warriors staff couldn't store the gear at the club's headquarters after arriving back in Auckland following Saturday's 20-19 win in Canberra.

The gear-laden unmarked van was parked outside a staff member's house in Torbay on the North Shore, but was broken into.

Along with the uniforms worn in the Canberra match, GPS units and a video drone were also stolen.

"We're asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to do the right thing and report it to police immediately so we can return the gear to the team," says Detective Sergeant Dean Miles