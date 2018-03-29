Tuivasa-Sheck pumped at facing Roosters

More than two years after Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck left the Sydney Roosters, an NRL clash with his former club still gets the juices flowing.

Tuivasa-Sheck will run out at Allianz Stadium for the first time on Saturday since his move from Sydney.

"It's a special thing to go over there and play my former teammates," he said.

"I grew some great bonds with the Sydney Roosters, the club and players, so I'm looking forward to going over and seeing them, but first you have to get the two points."

Tuivasa-Sheck has a 2-0 record against the Roosters, with whom he spent four seasons and won a premiership in 2013.

His first match against them, in Gosford in April 2016, ended with his spectacular golden-point try, before he suffered a season-ending knee injury two rounds later.

This week, the unbeaten Warriors head over the Tasman having made their best start to a season, and a key has been their goal line defence.

Tuivasa-Sheck has led the way, producing three try-saving tackles, beginning with a brilliant effort to deny South Sydney's Alex Johnston in round one.

The 24-year-old 16-Test Kiwi said it was a part of his game he had wanted to work on "big time".

"it was embarrassing a couple of years ago but it's something I really want to step up in," he said.

"There's a massive switch in attitude [in the team] as well - a total buy-in. All the boys want to do their jobs really well."

Tuivasa-Sheck will go head-to-head with the Roosters' NSW Origin fullback, James Tedesco, whom he describes as "a freakish player".

"I'm a massive fan of the way he moves around, his footwoork and agility and positioning," he said.

"I think he's a top-four fullback in the game, so I'm looking forward to going up against him."

Asked if he put himself in that quartet, Tuivasa-Sheck replied: "Nah, just missed the list."