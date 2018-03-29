Brisbane wary of Wallace-led GC backlash

Instead of Gold Coast mentor Garth Brennan, Titans prop Jarrod Wallace is being tipped to try to impress another coach in their NRL clash with Brisbane - Queensland's Kevin Walters.

Sam Thaiday has been cleared to play in Brisbane's NRL clash with Gold Coast Titans.

The Broncos are bracing themselves for a backlash on Sunday night after the Titans left Brennan red-faced from their 54-8 loss to St George Illawarra in Toowoomba.

And veteran forward Sam Thaiday believes ex-Broncos teammate Wallace will lead the way at Suncorp Stadium in a bid to retain his Maroons jumper.

While Brennan will no doubt demand an improved display, Thaiday reckons incumbent Maroons prop Wallace will be out to inspire Queensland coach Walters as he watches from the sidelines as Brisbane assistant.

Wallace played the past two games of the 2017 State of Origin series.

"They will want to perform well. Especially J-Wal (Wallace), who will want to play well in front of Kevvie to try and push for that Origin spot," Thaiday said of Wallace, who played 74 games for the Broncos in 2012-16.

Wallace has certainly sounded fired-up for the clash against former club Broncos, slamming the side this week for their "embarrassing and unacceptable" loss.

The near-record defeat to the Dragons marked Wallace's first game of 2018 due to suspension.

He amassed 121m from 13 runs and missed just one tackle.

In contrast, the Titans missed 42 against the Dragons.

Giving himself the all-clear from a head knock last round against West Tigers, Thaiday said another former Brisbane forward, Jai Arrow, would also be out to prove a point after linking with the Titans this season.

"They are two blokes (Wallace, Arrow) we couldn't keep around here but are now starting to make a name for themselves on the Gold Coast," Thaiday said.

Thaiday believed it was a matter of time before the Titans pack clicked.

"They are probably still working on a few combinations and we are going into round four. We can't be too hard on them," he said.

"They really missed (injured halfback) Ash (Taylor) in round two and weren't the Titans in round three (against Dragons).

"They are still finding their feet. Hopefully they do that next week and not this Sunday."

The Titans hope it's sooner rather than later.

Gold Coast haven't won an away match in the Sunshine State against Queensland opposition since the opening round in 2012, losing 11 straight.

Alarms bells are also ringing for the Titans' defence.

Gold Coast are ranked last in points conceded (34 per game), tries conceded (six), linebreaks conceded (7.3), missed tackles (40.3) and offloads conceded (13.3).

But Thaiday said: "I know they won't be as bad as they were against the Dragons.

"We don't expect the same side that played in Toowoomba."