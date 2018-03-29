Berejiklian backflips on $2b stadiums plan

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has backed down on her controversial $2 billion stadiums plan in the face of mounting public pressure, announcing Sydney's Olympic stadium will be refurbished rather than razed and rebuilt.

The premier on Thursday announced ANZ Stadium at Homebush would be saved and transformed into a 70,000-seat rectangular stadium at a cost of $810 million - saving taxpayers some $500 million, but cutting its current capacity by 13,500.

The government will still proceed with its proposal to demolish and rebuild the smaller Allianz Stadium at Moore Park with the new venue costing $730 million and delivering 45,000 seats.

Ms Berejiklian, who initially pledged in November 2017 to knock down and rebuild both stadiums, cited a new business case as the catalyst for the backflip.

She said the government has "done its homework" and listened to the community.

"I'm extremely pleased with where we have landed and I say that in the most honest and sincere way possible," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

The work on ANZ is expected to be finished by mid-2021 "and will ensure that Sydney retains the NRL grand final for the next 25 years," according to the premier.

All seats will be undercover once the refurbishment is completed.

The premier said the new proposal meant 46,000 fans would be closer to the action and NSW would get a world-class venue for half a billion dollars less.

The policy shift comes weeks after Opposition leader Luke Foley toured the state in a big red bus emblazoned with the slogan "schools and hospitals before stadiums".

A recent opinion poll suggested more than half of NSW voters opposed the government spending more than $2 billion to demolish and rebuild both ANZ and Allianz stadiums.

The revised cost for ANZ and Allianz stadiums is $1.5 billion.

The government on Thursday said Infrastructure NSW analysis showed knocking down and rebuilding ANZ would have cost $1.33 billion alone - which was more expensive than initial estimates.

"Given that cost, the government has decided to proceed with a better value 70,000-seat renovation option at a cost of $810 million," the premier and Sport Minister Stuart Ayres said in a joint statement.

The coalition is additionally spending about $300 million to redevelop Parramatta Stadium which is due to be completed by 2019.

Mr Foley on Thursday described the premier's decision as the latest in "a comedy of errors".

Although the government had wiped some money off the cost it remained an "extravagant" and "reckless" splurge, he told reporters, adding the backdown was a reflection on the premier's capacity to lead.

"She's a number two - not a number one," the Labor leader said.

"You never get vision, you never get clear decisions from her, what you get are a series of panicked tactical manoeuvres to try and get her through an election."

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter Beattie says while the NRL would have preferred two new stadiums in Sydney the revised plan is "one we will support".

Wallaby-turned-journalist Peter FitzSimons, who campaigned against the knockdowns, said Thursday's backflip was "a victory for the people".

The government has previously walked away from plans to ban greyhound racing, force council mergers and introduce a new fire and emergency services levy.