'It wasn't me': Nainggolan handed one-month drink-drive ban

Brussels (AFP) - Belgian international Radja Nainggolan was banned from driving for a month on Wednesday and fined 1,600 euros after being found guilty of drink-driving last year, local media reported.

However, the Roma star, who had fought the charge, said he plans to appeal, claiming it was his friend and former player Zinho Chergui who was at the wheel and not him when their car was stopped after a night out following a friendly international against Greece in March 2017.

"The police did not see my client driving and Zinho Chergui confirmed that he was at the wheel," said Nainggolan's lawyer Walter Damen.

Midfielder Nainggolan, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, is set to be part of Belgium's World Cup squad this summer.

However, national coach Roberto Martinez has often insisted on the highest standards of behaviour by his players, both on and off the field.